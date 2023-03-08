Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

The women inside NZ’s male-dominated investment industry

Tamsyn Parker
By
10 mins to read
Massive truck fire sees Auckland motorway closed, how our emergency departments are faring under pressure and Mount Ruapehu keeps its cool for the next ski season in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Massive truck fire sees Auckland motorway closed, how our emergency departments are faring under pressure and Mount Ruapehu keeps its cool for the next ski season in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

In a room of 30 people at company boardroom meetings, Victoria Harris often finds she is the only woman.

But rather than feeling put out by that, the investment portfolio manager at Devon Funds Management

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business