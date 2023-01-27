Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Forced sale of supermarket assets still on the table as Govt tackles cost of living

Kate MacNamara
By
11 mins to read
Inflation has remained at an annual rate of 7.2 per cent, driven by higher prices for airfares, food and housing-related costs. Video / NZ Herald

Inflation has remained at an annual rate of 7.2 per cent, driven by higher prices for airfares, food and housing-related costs. Video / NZ Herald

The forced sale of some supermarket assets is still an option, as the Government tries to boost competition and combat rising prices, despite the big grocery chains’ warnings that it could have the opposite effect.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business