Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The fraught politics of the office whipround

Financial Times
By Pilita Clark
4 mins to read
The office whipround was once a reasonably straightforward affair. Photo / 123RF

The office whipround was once a reasonably straightforward affair. Photo / 123RF

Not that long ago, the office whipround was a reasonably straightforward affair.

On hearing that a colleague was going to give birth, wed or leave, someone would buy a card and set off around the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business