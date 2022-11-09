Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Tension surfaces between Ports of Auckland and Wayne Brown over timing of changes

By
5 mins to read
Ports of Auckland is the country’s main imports gateway. Photo / John Barker

Ports of Auckland is the country’s main imports gateway. Photo / John Barker

Auckland’s port leaders have suggested to new mayor Wayne Brown it would be economically and environmentally prudent for any decisions on the port’s future to wait until a major Government supply chain strategy is completed,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business