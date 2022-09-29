Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Te Puni Kōkiri now reviewing contract to Nanaia Mahuta's husband's firm

Kate MacNamara
By
4 mins to read
Labour MP Nanaia Mahuta has said she has been "assiduous" in declaring and managing conflicts of interest. Photo / Mike Walen

Labour MP Nanaia Mahuta has said she has been "assiduous" in declaring and managing conflicts of interest. Photo / Mike Walen

A fourth government agency is reviewing a contract awarded to Ka Awatea Services, a consultancy owned by Gannin Ormsby, the husband of Government minister Nanaia Mahuta.

Te Puni Kōkiri (the Ministry for Māori Development) is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.