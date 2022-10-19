Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Supermarket competition is in the national interest: Why won't the Government tell the Overseas Investment Office - Dr Eric Crampton

By Dr Eric Crampton
6 mins to read
Focus Live: PM Ardern and David Clark on supermarket regulatory measures. Video / NZ Herald

Focus Live: PM Ardern and David Clark on supermarket regulatory measures. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION:

If years of arguing about supermarkets and supermarket policy have taught us anything, it's that allowing another supermarket chain to enter the New Zealand market is in the national interest.

So why won't the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business