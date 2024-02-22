Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Wellington waterfront restaurant Portofino v Stride: Court decision in $8.9m claim

Anne Gibson
By
3 mins to read
Wellington's Portofino restaurant is in a court dispute with its landlord, NZX-listed Stride Property.

Wellington's Portofino restaurant is in a court dispute with its landlord, NZX-listed Stride Property.

Fourty-four-year-old Italian-style Wellington waterfront restaurant Portofino is suing landlord Stride Property over its lease and wants $8.9 million compensation in the dispute.

Portofino Wellington Waterfront wants to extend its lease on the restaurant premises Stride

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business