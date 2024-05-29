Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Stocks sink as bond sell-off fuels jitters

Financial Times
3 mins to read
People pass the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday in New York. Wall Street was poised to open with losses as some major dealmaking and a handful of earnings reports fill the news void until Friday's latest inflation report. Photo / Peter Morgan, AP

People pass the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday in New York. Wall Street was poised to open with losses as some major dealmaking and a handful of earnings reports fill the news void until Friday's latest inflation report. Photo / Peter Morgan, AP

A global bond sell-off intensified on Wednesday and prompted a stock retreat as well, following the latest in a series of US Treasury auctions to receive a lukewarm reception from investors.

An auction for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business