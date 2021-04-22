Stock Takes: Contact, Meridian cleared; Cavalier CEO resigns

Meridian and Contact have been cleared following an investigation into the spilling of water from their South Island dams. Photo / Grant Bradley

The Electricity Authority said it had found that neither Meridian nor Contact had breached trading provisions following an "undesirable trading situation (UTS)" complaint made by group of power companies.

Haast Energy Trading, Ecotricity, Electric Kiwi, Flick Electric, Oji Fibre, Pulse Energy Alliance and Vocus claimed that a UTS involving the spilling of water from November 2019 through to January 2020.

The companies alleged that Meridian's and Contact's action had the effect of raising spot power prices.

In today's decision, the authority said it had completed its investigation into Meridian and Contact's alleged breaches of the high standard of trading conduct provisions of the Electricity Industry Participation Code over the period concerned.

"The investigation concluded there was no breach of the existing rules and on that basis the board has decided not to lay a complaint with the Rulings Panel," the authority said.

The authority's chief executive, James Stevenson-Wallace, said that, based on the information available, Meridian and Contact did not breach the high standard of trading conduct on the basis that the conduct during the period was sheltered by the "safe harbour" provisions.

The investigator concluded Meridian and Contact did not breach the high standard of trading conduct because available capacity was offered, offers were made and revised in a timely manner, and one of the set of conditions of the safe harbour rule was met.

"Specifically, both generators demonstrated consistent offers in periods where they were pivotal with offers in periods where they were not," he said.

The trading conduct rules have been considered in several events since they were introduced in 2014, and their interpretation has evolved, the authority said.

It said a lack of clarity in how the rules were structured presented "interpretation issues" and challenges for how the standards are applied.

As a result, these rules have been under review and the Authority has consulted on proposed changes, it said.

The authority said it expected to make a final decision on the proposed new rules in June.

Cavalier CEO resigns

Cavalier said it had "regretfully accepted" the resignation of chief executive Paul Alston.

The carpet maker said Alston would continue in the role while a replacement was recruited.

Alston joined Cavalier as chief financial officer in 2012 and has served as chief executive since May 2015.

Cavalier CEO Paul Alston. Photo / File

He oversaw the turnaround and restructure of the carpet business, as well as the development of its new, all-wool and natural fibres strategy.

Chairman George Adams said Alston had led Cavalier through an intensive period of change and restructuring.

"The company now has zero debt, a strong and experienced leadership team and the financial resources to execute our new strategy which positions Bremworth as a global leader in designing and creating desirable, high performing, safe and sustainable interior products," he said in a statement.

A smaller THL loss in store

Tourism Holdings (THL) said it expects to report a loss of $14-$18 million for the June year, much lower than the current average loss projected by market analysts of about $21.5m.

Net debt will not exceed $90m by the June 30 balance date, THL said.

The vehicle sales market in the United States had remained strong, it said.

"Record average sales margins have been achieved in recent months. Some of this margin growth is considered one-off in nature, reflective of the current market conditions," the company said.

Domestic US rental demand had remained strong during the current "shoulder" season.

"We have positive expectations for the upcoming 2021 summer season and expect that domestic demand will be at or above the 2020 summer season," THL said.

Following completion of the "Great New Zealand Motorhome Sale" campaign in late 2020, average sales margins had recovered to previous norms.

Vehicle sales volumes continued in line with that achieved in the first half of 2021, it said.

The New Zealand rental business would continue to lose money, but the company had seen an increase in web search activity in connection with the re-opening of Trans-Tasman travel.