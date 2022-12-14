Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

NZ’s high current account deficit a key credit risk: S&P

Jamie Gray
By
4 mins to read
New Zealand recorded a large current account deficit in the September year. Photo / File

New Zealand recorded a large current account deficit in the September year. Photo / File

Imbalances in New Zealand’s external accounts are a key credit risk for the country, S&P Global Ratings said after the release of balance of payments data.

The agency also said a combination of higher fiscal

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business