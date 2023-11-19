Voyager 2023 media awards
Small business: Sustainable footwear no easy feat for YY Nation’s Jeremy Bank

Alka Prasad
6 mins to read
YY Nation's Jeremy Bank says the company is preparing to launch its cactus leather sneakers across the US this month.

YY Nation founder Jeremy Bank has taken his family’s footwear legacy from its humble roots in Lower Hutt, Wellington, and ventured worldwide with his own sustainable brand.

The former Shoe Connection owner says his

