Sky TV reports big gain in first-half profit; warns economy, Hollywood strike will hit full-year revenue

Sky chief executive officer Sophie Moloney. Photo / Dean Purcell

Sky TV has reported strong first-half numbers, with a 3 per cent dip in customers to 1.02 million for the six months to December 31 but a 4 per cent rise in revenue to $393 million.

And the broadcaster had a 10 per cent rise in net profit to $29m as it extracted more money from the average subscription.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) climbed 11 per cent to $82m.

An interim dividend of 7 cents per share was declared, up from 6cps in the first half of 2023 and a new $15m share buyback was announced. It will start once the current $15m buyback (interrupted by a low-ball takeover offer, ultimately dismissed by the board) wraps up.

The company’s forward-looking guidance was mixed.

The firm forecast its full-year dividend would be 17.5cps, up from the previous guidance of 15cps and ahead of the analyst consensus of 16cps.

“We remain on track to deliver FY24 ebitda of $150 million to $165 million and net profit of $45 million to $55 million, in line with the full-year guidance provided to the Market on August 23, 2023,” CEO Sophie Moloney said.

The firm also stood by its three-year targets, which include a 30cps profit payout by 2030.

But full-year revenue guidance was cut to $765m-$780m (from $765m-$795m) on “economic headwinds” and the effect of the Hollywood writers and actor’s strike on Neon - whose customers fell from the year-ago 318,000 to 277,000.

As expected, Sky TV said it had deliberately slowed the launch of its new Sky Box and Sky Pod, giving it space to iron out teething issues. The company said there were now “significantly improved features and performance” and that it was now “confident in the new rollout settings”.

On a conference call with analysts, Moloney said 58,000 new Sky Boxes had been installed. She said the rollout would be accelerated over the next two calendar years, but would not give any specific numbers.





Sky Box customers (between the new Box and the old decoders) continued the recent trend toward stabalistation, dipping only slightly from 515,000 to 501,000 with revenue - $255m from the year-ago $253m also relatively stable.

Sky Sport Now gains

In streaming, Sky Sport Now - buoyed by the Rugby World Cup and the Olympics - had strong customer growth with 206,000 subs vs the year-ago 148,000 as its revenue grew from the year-ago $21m to $32m and average monthly revenue per user (arpu) jumped from $37 to $40.

On the conference call, Moloney resisted analyst attempts to draw out more details around recurring subs (Sky Sport Now has weekly, monthly and annual options).

Neon saw its revenue dip from $29m to $27m with the aforementioned fall in subs from 318,000 to 277,000. Arpu was flat at $15. Sky called the launch of advertisements on Neon in January - that is, beyond the reporting period - “successful” but did not put any numbers on it.

Sky Broadband (provisioned by 2degrees behind the scenes) grew 45 per cent - off a modest base - to 30,000 households, generating $13m revenue.

Advertising revenue increased from $26m to $29m. Moloney said it was too early days to give a number for ads on Neon but said digital ads were “fast-growing”.

Sky CEO Sophie Moloney said January and February had continued to be "soft" for Neon. With the Hollywood writers and actors' strike finally resolved, she was banking on new series of White Lotus, House of the Dragon and other delayed series to perk up Neon's numbers.

Speaking to the Herald immediately after the earnings release, the Sky CEO said Neon’s subscriber numbers continued to be “soft” at the start of the second half. With the writer and actors’ strike resolved she was hoping fresh content including the new series of White Lotus (expected “mid-winter”) and The Handmaid’s Tale and House of the Dragon (not expected until post-June or FY2025), would perk up subs.

Last year, Sky cut 170 local roles as call centre, tech and content roles were offshored to the Philippines and Manila. Moloney said that move had delivered the anticipated savings. No major cuts were in the works for this year.

Sky said it ended the period with $47m cash on hand and a $150m undrawn bank facility.

Capex, dominated by the new Sky Box rollout, was in line with guidance.

Interim CFO James Marsh said Sky’s increase in operating costs, including programming costs, had been restricted to 1.5 per cent (to $311m) in part by the company’s “new model”. Moloney has previously said Sky is now comfortable with non-exclusive (or “co-exclusive”) deals for some content, which save the broadcaster money as it banks on the convenience of its platform to retain audience.

Sky TV shares closed Tuesday at $2.76.

The stock is up 9.5 per cent over the past 12 months.

Ahead of today’s report, Morningstar had Sky on a three-star rating with a fair value of $3.00.

Forsyth Barr had a neutral rating and a $3.05 valuation.

Jarden had the stock at overweight with a $2.93 target.

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.