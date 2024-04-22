Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Ryman Healthcare falls to 11-year low following sudden departure of CEO - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Ryman Healthcare was down 2c to an 11-year low of $4.32 following the sudden departure of chief executive Richard Umbers. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ryman Healthcare was down 2c to an 11-year low of $4.32 following the sudden departure of chief executive Richard Umbers. Photo / Bevan Conley

New Zealand, posting a solid half of a per cent gain, joined other regional sharemarkets in bouncing back as tension between Iran and Israel appeared to ease.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index turned around at lunch

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business