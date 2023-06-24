Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Rubbish thrown from 20-level Freemans Bay Hereford Residences: Management says ‘enough’

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Rubbish thrown from the apartment building has included burning cigarette butts. RGP 16Dec17 - IMMENSE IMPACT: The cost of smoking is felt by families. PHOTO/FILE NZH 25Feb18 - HBG 03Mar18 - REASON TO QUIT: Risk factors for cancer include smoking, sun exposure, drinking and low physical activity. NZH 23Mar18 - Two billion cigarettes are smoked each year in New Zealand. RGP 25Jul18 - Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa says the Cabinet will decide on excise taxes in November. WGP 25Jul18 - Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa says the Cabinet will decide on excise taxes in November. HBG 25Jul18 - Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa says the Cabinet will decide on excise taxes in November. BTG 25Jul18 - Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa says the Cabinet will decide on excise taxes in November. NAG 25Jul18 - Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa says the Cabinet will decide on excise taxes in November. HBG 26Jul18 - RGP 14May19 - The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research report showed Maori paid over $1 billion in taxes on tobacco, alcohol and gambling last year. Photos / File WGP 14May19 - The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research report showed Maori paid over $1 billion in taxes on tobacco, alcohol and gambling last year. Photos / File HBG 14May19 - The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research report showed Maori paid over $1 billion in taxes on tobacco, alcohol and gambling last year. Photos / File NAG 14May19 - The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research report showed Maori paid over $1 billion in taxes on tobacco, alcohol and gambling last year. Photos / File NZH 04Jun19 - A recommended extra tobacco tax carries fiscal impacts. NZH 09Oct19 - RGP 14Jan20 - A reader suggests cigarettes should only be available for sale at police stations.Photo / File NZH 22May20 - NZH 22Nov20 - RGP 05Apr21 - A University of Auckland study showed a chemical in kowhai cou

Rubbish thrown from the apartment building has included burning cigarette butts. RGP 16Dec17 - IMMENSE IMPACT: The cost of smoking is felt by families. PHOTO/FILE NZH 25Feb18 - HBG 03Mar18 - REASON TO QUIT: Risk factors for cancer include smoking, sun exposure, drinking and low physical activity. NZH 23Mar18 - Two billion cigarettes are smoked each year in New Zealand. RGP 25Jul18 - Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa says the Cabinet will decide on excise taxes in November. WGP 25Jul18 - Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa says the Cabinet will decide on excise taxes in November. HBG 25Jul18 - Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa says the Cabinet will decide on excise taxes in November. BTG 25Jul18 - Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa says the Cabinet will decide on excise taxes in November. NAG 25Jul18 - Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa says the Cabinet will decide on excise taxes in November. HBG 26Jul18 - RGP 14May19 - The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research report showed Maori paid over $1 billion in taxes on tobacco, alcohol and gambling last year. Photos / File WGP 14May19 - The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research report showed Maori paid over $1 billion in taxes on tobacco, alcohol and gambling last year. Photos / File HBG 14May19 - The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research report showed Maori paid over $1 billion in taxes on tobacco, alcohol and gambling last year. Photos / File NAG 14May19 - The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research report showed Maori paid over $1 billion in taxes on tobacco, alcohol and gambling last year. Photos / File NZH 04Jun19 - A recommended extra tobacco tax carries fiscal impacts. NZH 09Oct19 - RGP 14Jan20 - A reader suggests cigarettes should only be available for sale at police stations.Photo / File NZH 22May20 - NZH 22Nov20 - RGP 05Apr21 - A University of Auckland study showed a chemical in kowhai cou

Food, rubbish and burning cigarettes have been launched from an award-winning 20-level Auckland apartment tower

sparking a warning from management at the Freemans Bay Hereford Residences to stop, for fear of an accident.

“Owners and,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business