Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Richard Prebble: Central banks and governments have lost the inflation battle

By Richard Prebble
5 mins to read
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

"Central banks have lost control of inflation, and governments have lost control of the public finances," said Mervyn King, the former Governor of the Bank of England, on Sunday to the BBC.

New Zealand's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business