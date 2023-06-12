Voyager 2023 media awards

Retail spending slump signals looming economic downturn

Alka Prasad
By
3 mins to read
Card spending fell for the first time since February. Photo / 123RF

Retail spending in May dropped for the first time since February, according to Stats NZ data released today.

Electronic card spending fell $113 million, or a 1.7 per cent slump, in May compared to April

