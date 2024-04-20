Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Remember the VBG and Iguacu? A chic hospitality venue opening this year wants to make Parnell hip again

Jane Phare
By
8 mins to read
Kevin Harvey plans to rejuvenate Parnell with an innovative dining and market venue at 269 Parnell Rise. Photo / Michael Craig

Kevin Harvey plans to rejuvenate Parnell with an innovative dining and market venue at 269 Parnell Rise. Photo / Michael Craig

A Parnell developer is hoping to bring back the glory days of the upmarket Auckland strip with a new place where visitors can eat, drink, sing, dance and be merry. Jane Phare drops in on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business