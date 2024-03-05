Voyager 2023 media awards
Property stocks rebound as NZX climbs to positive territory - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
The S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed to positive territory by the end of the day, gaining 28.8 points or 0.25 per cent to 11,753.02.

The New Zealand sharemarket had a late bounce on a quiet day and was helped along by a rebound in the property stocks.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index reached an intraday low of 11,658.13 and climbed

