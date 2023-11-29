Parts of central Auckland's east side in Parnell and Grafton have experienced an unplanned power outage.

Lines company Vector says an unplanned outage is affecting a stretch of Auckland from downtown’s Fort St up to some University of Auckland properties and across into Parnell.

The company alerted people by text just after midday.

Some businesses on Parnell Rd this afternoon confirmed the outage had affected them.

However, an apartment building on the Parnell-CBD boundary shown by Vector’s outages map as being in the affected area had electricity as usual.

It said anybody with medical dependency issues should call 111.

The affected area this afternoon, according to Vector. Photo / Vector, Google

A text alert of this nature from Vector in this part of central Auckland was last sent in August 2022.

The affected today included parts of the University of Auckland’s city campus.



