Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Pandora Papers: New Zealand trusts held $300m for religious order linked to child sex abuse scandal

6 minutes to read
Father Marcial Maciel, founder of the Legion of Christ, with Pope John Paul II in 2004. Photo / AP

Father Marcial Maciel, founder of the Legion of Christ, with Pope John Paul II in 2004. Photo / AP

NZ Herald
By: International Consortium of Investigative Journalists

New Zealand-registered trusts held nearly $300 million in assets for a Roman Catholic order caught in an international paedophilia scandal, according to leaked records contained in the Pandora Papers.

The Legion of Christ, based in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.