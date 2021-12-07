Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Oliver Hartwich: Social insurance lessons from Germany

6 minutes to read
The Government is currently developing a Social Unemployment Insurance scheme. Photo / 123RF

The Government is currently developing a Social Unemployment Insurance scheme. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By: Oliver Hartwich

OPINION:

Is there anyone who could be against something as positive-sounding as "Social Unemployment Insurance"?

Social Unemployment Insurance, a scheme the Government is currently developing, evokes compassion and a desire to help those in need.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.