Oceania Healthcare turns last year's loss into $85.5m profit

Oceania Healthcare developing Green Gables in Nelson. Photo / supplied

Anne Gibson
Property editor, NZ Herald

Oceania Healthcare made $85.5 million net profit after tax for the 10 months to March 31, following last year's $13.6m loss.

The business made operating revenue of $175.4m and has changed its balance date from

