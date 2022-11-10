Voyager 2022 media awards
NZ’s busiest privately owned residential developer laying off 30% of staff - also still hiring

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Williams Corporation is NZ's second-biggest housebuilder.

Williams Corporation is NZ's second-biggest housebuilder. Video / Alex Burton

The Christchurch-headquartered apartment and townhouse developer making up to 30 per cent of its 200 staff redundant because of falling sales is also still advertising for staff to join the business.

“We still have positions

