Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ sharemarket drifts while offshore bourses hit new highs - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Restaurant Brands declined 9c or 2.78 per cent to $3.15. Graphic / NZME

Restaurant Brands declined 9c or 2.78 per cent to $3.15. Graphic / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket continued to drift following a volatile earnings season while offshore bourses climbed to new highs.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index traded in a narrow range of 11,695.68 and 11,746.02 before closing at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business