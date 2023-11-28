Voyager 2023 media awards
New Mitre 10 Mega Silverdale laying off some staff: ‘lowering labour costs’

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
The new store now has safer layout in its car-parking area.

Owners of the three-month-old huge new $30 million Mitre 10 Mega Silverdale are laying off some staff but its boss says “the majority” have been deployed into adjusted rosters.

“We consulted with team

