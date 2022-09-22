Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mood of the Boardroom: The corporate tax rate has cost us business

By Bill Bennett
8 mins to read
Craig Stobo. Photo / Paul Estcourt

Craig Stobo. Photo / Paul Estcourt

More than half, 54 per cent, of the business leaders surveyed for this year's Mood of the Boardroom believe the corporate tax rate is not competitive when it comes to attracting foreign investment.

Around a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.