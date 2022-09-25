Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Mood of the Boardroom: Are we at peak inflation?

Fran O'Sullivan
By
3 mins to read
Paula Rebstock. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Paula Rebstock. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Fifty per cent of CEOs responding to the Herald survey believe New Zealand is not yet past peak inflation.

A third — 31 per cent — believe inflation has peaked and 9 per cent are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.