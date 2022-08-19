Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Mike Munro: Rocky road to reach next Government

6 minutes to read
Winston Peters and his negotiating team after the 2017 election. Will he be back in talks after next year's vote? Photo / Mark Mitchell

Winston Peters and his negotiating team after the 2017 election. Will he be back in talks after next year's vote? Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By Mike Munro

OPINION:

Listen hard and you might just hear a strange splintering noise coming from the political domain. It is the sound of the Labour-National duopoly crumbling.

For now, the minor parties' bloc is in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.