Microsoft’s revenue soars in New Zealand

Meta, Microsoft, Amazon and Google are cutting jobs and expansion plans to bet on artificial intelligence. Plus, BlackRock Australasia reveals its favourite asset right now. Video / NZ Herald

Microsoft New Zealand’s revenue has surged to $1.2 billion for the year to June 30 – a more than $121 million increase on the previous year, Companies Office records show.

Recently filed financial statements show Microsoft’s NZ business made an after-tax profit of $40m, largely unchanged on the previous year.

Finance income increased to nearly $5.1m, compared to just $710,000 the previous year, while administrative expenses climbed by more than $12m on the previous year to nearly $37.5m.

