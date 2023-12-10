Microsoft’s revenue soars in New Zealand

Microsoft New Zealand’s revenue has surged to $1.2 billion for the year to June 30 – a more than $121 million increase on the previous year, Companies Office records show.
Recently filed financial statements show Microsoft’s NZ business made an after-tax profit of $40m, largely unchanged on the previous year.
Finance income increased to nearly $5.1m, compared to just $710,000 the previous year, while administrative expenses climbed by more than $12m on the previous year to nearly $37.5m.
