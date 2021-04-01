Website of the Year

MediaWorks boss Cam Wallace on sexual assault allegations, Magic Talk racism and plans for the business

MediaWorks boss Cam Wallace has had a baptism of fire in his new job. Photo / MediaWorks

Damien Venuto
Business Reporter, NZ Herald

As Cam Wallace walked into MediaWorks' flash new Auckland offices some three months ago, he would have welcomed the optimistic atmosphere after the chaos that Covid-19 wreaked at his previous employer - Air New Zealand.

