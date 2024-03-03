Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Media Insider: More media layoffs - up to 21 NZ Film Commission staff may lose roles under restructure

Shayne Currie
By
8 mins to read
Julian Dennison plays Ricky Baker in Taika Waititi's Hunt for the Wilderpeople. Picture / Supplied.

Julian Dennison plays Ricky Baker in Taika Waititi's Hunt for the Wilderpeople. Picture / Supplied.

More layoffs are tipped in the media sector, as the New Zealand Film Commission restructures itself. Is it time for an all-encompassing review of screen-funding public agencies - and a merger? A screen industry legend

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business