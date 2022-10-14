Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: NZ stocks rise on back of big Wall St turnaround

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
The Dow Jones swing was the biggest in its long history. Photo / AP

The Dow Jones swing was the biggest in its long history. Photo / AP

The New Zealand sharemarket caught a whiff of the big turnaround on Wall Street and rose nearly half a per cent, with an energetic Fisher and Paykel Healthcare leading the way.

After the Dow Jones

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business