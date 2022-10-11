Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market close: NZ shares quiet as investors eye US inflation numbers

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
The US inflation rate is out later this week. Photo / AP

The US inflation rate is out later this week. Photo / AP

The New Zealand sharemarket went all quiet, trading reasonably flat on light volume, as it awaits the latest United States inflation numbers, which are unlikely to stall interest rate rises.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business