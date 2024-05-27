Tronque founder and CEO Tanne Snowden.

Kiwi skin care brand Tronque has landed a distribution deal with prestigious high-end department store Bergdorf Goodman in the United States.

Tronque will be the first New Zealand beauty brand that Bergdorf Goodman carries at its Fifth Avenue Manhattan store in New York and online.

It’s another major notch for Tronque as it continues its rapid expansion in the US, which already includes luxury retailers Nieman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue, and Macy’s-owned Bluemercury.

Founder and CEO Tanne Snowden said it was extremely difficult to have Bergdorf Goodman accept a new-to-market product into their sales mix.

“A successful launch with Bergdorf Goodman will provide a powerful flagship reference site for Tronque’s entry into additional US and other global retailers,” Snowden said.

“Acceptance by Bergdorf Goodman is tantamount to a strong market validation and product-fit acceptance which will also help to generate further direct-to-consumer web sales.”

Bergdorf Goodman will be dedicating significant resources to a two-day special event promotion launch of the Tronque product range in early June.

Snowden will head to the United States to train Bergdorf Goodman staff over two days prior to the promotional event taking place.

Snowden launched Tronque – which means trunk – in November 2021 after her battle with endometriosis left her with five significant scars on her pelvis following a second surgery.

While recovering, she began formulating and experimenting in her kitchen to develop a clean alternative to erase scars.

“Tronque’s presence in Bergdorf Goodman will provide a unique opportunity to capture an unassailable market position targeted at sophisticated and wealthy consumers seeking a luxury body (skin) care product,” Snowden said.

Upmarket department store chain Neiman Marcus will also be holding three special promotional events for the Tronque range in June, in which Snowden will be training sales staff.

So far this year, Tronque has expanded into more than 42 Bluemercury stores.