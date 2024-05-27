Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Kiwi skin care brand Tronque lands deal with luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Tronque founder and CEO Tanne Snowden.

Tronque founder and CEO Tanne Snowden.

Kiwi skin care brand Tronque has landed a distribution deal with prestigious high-end department store Bergdorf Goodman in the United States.

Tronque will be the first New Zealand beauty brand that Bergdorf Goodman carries

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business