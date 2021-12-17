Voyager 2021 media awards
Jobs for Nature creates just one tenth of promised jobs to date

7 minutes to read
An economist has roasted Jobs for Nature as "a total failure" of job creation. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By Kate MacNamara

One of the Government's signature job creation programmes, funded as part of the Covid-19 response, has to date created just one tenth of the jobs it promised.

In May, 2020, in response to fears of

