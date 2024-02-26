Challenging moments on the sharemarket can turn out to be the best opportunities for investment. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

By Steven Chang

When the market is booming, everyone seems to have a strategy and the excitement is evident. People eagerly discuss the latest stock picks and investment trends.

But when the market takes a downturn, the mood shifts. Suddenly, the conversation around stocks becomes less enthusiastic, and investors may find themselves feeling anxious about their portfolios.

But what if I told you these challenging moments could actually be the best opportunities for investment?

Indeed, history has shown us that some of the best investment opportunities arise during the bleakest of times. It’s during these moments of uncertainty and pessimism that savvy investors can find hidden gems and position themselves for long-term success.

However, capitalising on these opportunities requires a keen understanding of market dynamics and a willingness to go against the prevailing sentiment.

To navigate the treacherous waters of a market downturn, investors can rely on four fundamental principles.

Understanding the limits of technical analysis

Technical analysis is a popular tool among investors for predicting future price movements based on historical data.

While it can provide valuable insights into market trends, it’s essential to recognise its limitations.

Market behaviour is influenced by a multitude of factors, many of which cannot be accurately captured by technical analysis alone. Therefore, investors should use technical analysis as part of a broader toolkit rather than relying on it exclusively.

Practicing sound money management

In times of market volatility, it’s crucial to exercise prudent money management techniques.

This includes diversifying your portfolio, being willing to sell securities that have fallen in value to focus on better opportunities and maintaining a sufficient cash reserve to weather downturns.

By adhering to a disciplined approach to money management, investors can mitigate risk and preserve capital during turbulent times.

Gaining insight into industry dynamics

One of the keys to successful investing is understanding the underlying fundamentals of the industries in which you invest. By staying informed about industry trends, technological advancements and regulatory developments, investors can better assess the long-term prospects of individual companies.

This knowledge can help investors identify opportunities that may be overlooked by the broader market during times of uncertainty.

Conducting thorough due diligence

Before making any investment decision, it’s essential to conduct thorough due diligence on the companies you’re considering.

This includes analysing financial statements, assessing management teams, and evaluating competitive positioning.

Additionally, whenever possible, investors should seek to gain first hand insights by attending investor presentations, participating in earnings calls, and, if feasible, visiting company facilities.

By taking the time to thoroughly research potential investments, investors can make more informed decisions and avoid costly mistakes.

By adhering to these four principles, investors have the power to turn adversity into opportunity, transforming even the darkest moments into promising investment prospects.

Instead of succumbing to fear or uncertainty during market downturns, astute investors recognise them as strategic openings to allocate capital and position themselves for future growth.

While investing inherently carries risk and success is never guaranteed, maintaining a disciplined approach and remaining focused on long-term objectives can significantly enhance the likelihood of achieving financial goals, even in challenging times.

It’s worth noting that if you are under portfolio management service, your adviser will handle these aspects for you, ensuring that you receive professional guidance and support in navigating market fluctuations.

So, when the market faces turbulence, remember that it might just unveil the perfect moment to invest in the future.

Steven Chang is a Wealth Management Adviser at Jarden.

Jarden Securities Ltd is an NZX firm. A financial advice disclosure statement is available free of charge at https://www.jarden.co.nz/our-services/wealth-management/financial-advice-provider-disclosure-statement/.

Full disclaimer available at: https://www.jarden.co.nz/wealth-sales-and-research-disclaimer