Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Investors go bargain hunting in retail stocks; Vulcan Steel falls after downgrade - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Vulcan Steel fell 46c or 5.48 per cent to $7.94 after two brokers downgraded the stock on earnings risk.

Vulcan Steel fell 46c or 5.48 per cent to $7.94 after two brokers downgraded the stock on earnings risk.

An uncertain New Zealand sharemarket was again lower, giving up well-earned gains from the day before, but there was some bargain hunting in cyclical retail stocks.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index treaded softly and closed at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business