BusinessUpdated

Inland Revenue on the hunt for 170,000 bank account numbers to process Cost of Living Payment

4 minutes to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson has allocated $814 million towards the payment. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By
Jenée Tibshraeny

Wellington Business editor, NZ Herald

As many as 170,000 people are at risk of missing out on the Government's $350 Cost of Living Payment, because the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) doesn't have their bank account numbers.

Addressing Parliament's Finance and

