Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Infrastructure: Women are a powerhouse in New Zealand

By Tim McCready
7 mins to read
The invasion of Ukraine is likely to accelerate the world’s transition to greener energy. Photo / Tamara Eastwood

The invasion of Ukraine is likely to accelerate the world’s transition to greener energy. Photo / Tamara Eastwood

Over the past couple of years, the pandemic has had a serious impact on the cost and timings of infrastructure.

While 2022 was hoped to be the year the world returned to some kind of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business