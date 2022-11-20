Voyager 2022 media awards
‘I feel ripped off’ - the life insurance story that could save you thousands

14 minutes to read
David Fisher
David Fisher

Senior writer

A Vietnam War veteran has shared details of a $15,000 life insurance policy that most recently cost him $5800 a year.

Over 20 years, the Kaitaia man paid $43,000 in premiums on the policy -

