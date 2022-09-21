Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Grant Robertson still hot on income insurance despite cold reception

By
6 mins to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson is committed to passing legislation to create an income insurance scheme before the 2023 election. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson is committed to passing legislation to create an income insurance scheme before the 2023 election. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson remains committed to passing legislation to create a state income insurance scheme before next year's general election.

He has affirmed his position despite a broad range of concerns being raised around

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.