Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government has agreed to further loosen new consumer lending regulations that have been criticised for making it too difficult for people to get loans.

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has identified three changes he plans to make to the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) regulations. These include:

• Narrowing the expenses considered by lenders to more explicitly exclude discretionary expenses;

• Reducing 'double counting' of expenses associated with revolving credit contracts such as credit cards and buy-now pay later schemes, and;

• Helping make debt refinancing or debt consolidation more accessible if appropriate for borrowers.

The Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) will consult on the finer details of these changes ahead of them taking effect in March 2023.

Clark said he was confident a balance has been struck between maintaining a strong level of consumer protection and ensuring people have access to credit.

This is the second tranche of tweaks Clark is making to regulations under the CCCFA.

He was met with a barrage of complaints from wannabe borrowers, bankers, and mortgage brokers when new regulations and a Responsible Lending Code under the updated Act took effect on December 1, 2021.

The criticism was that they were too heavy-handed.

Clark responded by getting the Council of Financial Regulators (MBIE, the Financial Markets Authority, the Reserve Bank, the Commerce Commission and the Treasury) to relook at the rules. The investigation was led by MBIE, which headed up the initial review of the CCCFA.

Ahead of the Council completing its final report, Clark in March announced the first tranche of changes. These took effect a month ago.

They were largely aimed at removing the risk of lenders interpreting the rules too conservatively, removing the blanket requirement for lenders to go through borrowers' spending habits with a fine-tooth comb, and recognising borrowers' spending habits may change once they take on debt.

Clark said the latest set of clarifications will assist banks and lenders with some of the more technical aspects of the legislation.

He recognised "intended consequences" related to the CCCFA had emerged. Borrowers that should pass affordability tests are being declined, and borrowers are being "subject to unnecessary or disproportionate inquiries that are perceived by them as being intrusive".

However, Clark discarded a recommendation the Council of Financial Regulators made to amend affordability regulations to better target specific kinds of lending, lenders, or certain consumers where there is a higher underlying risk of substantial hardship.

Clark said the Council noted the CCCFA regulations had impacted home lending, but other factors such as loan-to-value ratio restrictions, increased interest rates, inflation and a general property market slowdown also contributed to declines in home lending.

"On the other hand, financial mentors are reporting they are now better able to identify and report irresponsible lending, and there has been an increase in referrals to financial helpline MoneyTalks," he said.

"I'm also advised lenders are further refining their processes and consumers are becoming more familiar with the new requirements."

However, the Council concluded, "We consider that it is too early to say whether or not the CCCFA changes are likely to be successful in achieving their main desired impacts and objectives.

"MBIE has collected a baseline of evidence (including survey evidence and data from financial mentoring services) that is expected to provide a stronger basis for drawing conclusions about the extent of the expected outcomes of the CCCFA changes are realised 2–3 years from implementation."