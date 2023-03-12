Food prices rise most since 1989 - up 12 per cent for the year

Price shock - food prices soared in the year to February. Photo / 123rf

Food prices soared the most since 1989 in the year to February.

They were 12 per cent higher in February 2023 than they were in February 2022, according to figures released by StatsNZ today.

Fruit and vegetables were the largest contributors to the monthly movement. Within this group, the items having the greatest impact were broccoli, tomatoes, and lettuce.

Grocery food was the largest contributor to this movement across the full year.

“Increasing prices for a barn or cage-raised eggs, potato chips, and cheddar cheese were the largest drivers within grocery food,” consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.

The second-largest contributor to the annual movement was fruit and vegetables.

The biggest increases were seen in tomatoes (117 per cent increase) and in potatoes (48 per cent increase).

Fruit and vegetables prices increased by 23 per cent for year. The broader grocery category was up 12 per cent.

Restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased by 8.4 per cent. Meat, poultry and fish prices increased by 9.8 per cent and non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 9.1 per cent.









In February 2023, the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories Stats NZ measures, compared with February 2022.



