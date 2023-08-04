Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Fonterra’s milk price chop predicted to hit tax take and GDP hard, big farmer losses ahead

By: and
9 mins to read
Farmers at Fieldays say they’re struggling with costs and a lower Fonterra forecast payout, while the International Monetary Fund warns more rate hikes may be needed. Video / NZ Herald

A deep cut in Fonterra’s milk price forecast will wipe $5 billion off the country’s GDP and most dairy farmers will make significant losses this year, according to a leading agri-economist.

It will also impede

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business