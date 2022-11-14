Focus: NZ’s first alcohol-free liqour store here to stay

With AF Drinks founder Lisa King now opening a permanent Ponsonby location following the success of her pop-up, NZ Herald's Cheree Kinnear puts the range of alcohol-free drinks to the taste test as the festive season kicks off. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand’s first-ever alcohol-free bottle shop is here to stay.

Following the success of its pop-up shop - which opened for a limited time in July - the Curious AF Bottle Shop will be a first of a kind and the only retail space in Aotearoa solely dedicated to selling alcohol-free drinks.

“I was pleasantly surprised by just how many people were coming in to look for good-tasting alternatives,” Curious AF founder Lisa King told Focus. “We’ve all tried alcohol-free products that aren’t so great so to have a place where people can come and actually try the drinks before they buy attracted people from even out of town.”

Opening from this Friday, the shop will sell the full AF range of pre-mixed cocktails as well as wines and beers hand-picked from around the world.

“People do love the taste of them because they taste just as good as the real thing. What makes AF really special is we also have an ingredient called After Glow, people also drink for the feeling and the sensation and so After Glow gives you that little kick and burn that you’d expect from a spirit and also warms you up.

“We have found a good sparkling wine which was the most popular seller in our pop-up store … We’re also bringing back Kin Europhics, a nightcap that helps you relax.

“And as another New Zealand first, we’ll be selling Ghia, an alcohol-free aperitif from the US.”

The store will be open Monday to Wednesday - 10am-5pm and then Thursday through to Saturday - 10am-6pm.