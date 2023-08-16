Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Fletcher Building’s Ross Taylor on dividend cut, $301m hit - and more

Anne Gibson
By
6 mins to read
Fletcher Building CEO Ross Taylor. Photo / Michael Craig

Fletcher Building CEO Ross Taylor. Photo / Michael Craig

Fletcher Building shareholders will suffer a 15 per cent dividend cut after the full-year result showed a $301 million hit, mainly from losses on Auckland’s partly built NZ International Convention Centre - but all major

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business