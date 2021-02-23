Facebook to lift news ban for Australian users and publishers

Facebook has walked back its news ban for Australian users and publishers. Photo / AP

Facebook will lift its news ban for Australian users and publishers this afternoon, less than a week after making the shock decision.

The ban – made last week in response to a proposed new Media Bargaining law – meant Australian users could no longer view or share local articles, while international Facebook users were also restricted from seeing Australian news.

Lifting the ban means local news publications and sites – including news.com.au – will be back on Facebook, with content once again allowed to be shared in coming days.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2019. Photo / AP

The social media giant made the stunning decision on Thursday, after the Federal Government pushed forward with a plan to force platforms to pay for news content.

Facebook and Google both initially responded with fury, with Google threatening to pull its search engine from the country during an inquiry in January.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg held "constructive" discussions with Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg over the weekend, where he "reiterated the Morrison government's commitment to implementing the code and seeing journalists rewarded for generating original content".

The conversations followed Prime Minister Scott Morrison's scathing attack on the news ban last week, where, in a post on the platform, he slammed it for not only wiping the pages of media outlets, but government organisations too.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg. Photo / Getty Images

"Facebook's actions to unfriend Australia today, cutting off essential information services on health and emergency services, were as arrogant as they were disappointing," Morrison said.