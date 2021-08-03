Voyager 2021 media awards
Eighty Flat Bush terrace homes pre-sold in a day, landlord tax change drives demand

Plans for the 133-lot terraced home project at Flat Bush. Photo / Supplied

Anne Gibson
Eighty homes in a $110 million south Auckland terraced house project were pre-sold on Saturday and a real estate agent says the Government's landlord tax law change was possibly one of the driving factors.

James

