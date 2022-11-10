Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Editorial: Political stand-off around Reserve Bank Governor not good for anyone

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr during his appearance at the Finance and Expenditure committee at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr during his appearance at the Finance and Expenditure committee at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

EDITORIAL:

The politicisation of the Reserve Bank is not good for anyone, regardless of the current Governor’s performance.

The reappointment of RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr for a second five-year term has brought tensions over the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business