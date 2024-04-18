Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Editorial: Inflation is not done yet, but there is some cause for hope

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Rising rents are a very real cost-of-living problem for many Kiwis. Inflation is not beaten yet. Photo / Getty Images

Rising rents are a very real cost-of-living problem for many Kiwis. Inflation is not beaten yet. Photo / Getty Images

EDITORIAL

Inflation isn’t down on the canvas yet. But it is on the ropes.

This week’s news that the annual inflation rate dipped to 4 per cent in the first quarter (from 4.7 per cent)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business